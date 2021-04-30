“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), displays the percent of people who have received both doses or are fully vaccinated in each state. Maine, Connecticut and Vermont lead with over 37% administered in arms followed by Massachusetts, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Dakota. Missouri ranks 40th with 27% fully vaccinated and 76% of the doses received, shot in arms. The federal government has delivered about 305 million doses to states. 78% of the doses have been used.”