The Maryville Treatment Center Parole Office coordinated a tree planting ceremony, April 23, at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park to commemorate Crime Victim Awareness Week. Planting the red maple tree were Laura Street Baptist Church Reverend Paul McKim, keynote speaker; Probate and Parole District Administrator Tom Seipel, Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Shane Sims and Conception Abbey Father Daniel Petsche, OSB.

The 2021 theme for the week is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” Color Guard was provided by the Tri-C Memorial American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. The proclamation was read by Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec.