“The Maryville High School girls volleyball team (MEC Team Champion) is playing for the district championship this week in Cameron, with a 15-2 record. The Spoofhounds are among 10,446 players in the state of Missouri. North Central states lead in per capita girls volleyball participation. There are 452,808 girls high school volleyball players in the U.S., according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Making it the second most popular high school girls sport in terms of participation.”