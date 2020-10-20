FBS Players Map, 2020

“The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision is now in full-swing and it consists of 130 teams. Only three teams (UConn, New Mexico State and Old Dominion) have opted out this season. This player production map, based on where the 15,125 FBS players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. This area forms the core or footprint of the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Only 16 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. A little over one percent of the players are from outside the U.S. However, 46 punters/kickers are from Australia. A six-fold increase in the last three years.”