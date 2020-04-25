



“Track & Field News compiles an All-Time Top Ten High School Performance List.

Some top performances date back as far as Boys HS All–Time Track Performances, 2020. There were 333 unique individuals or relay teams representing 32 different events. This week’s per capita map indicates the highest states tend to lie in the western half of the country. Those ten states account for 56% of the top performances. Perhaps due to a combined factor of weather and traditional track hotbeds (think Oregon, Texas & California). Rhode Island leads the list, due in large part to, being the only state that sponsors the hammer event.”