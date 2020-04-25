The Nodaway County Health Department in collaboration with MOSAIC Medical Center-Maryville will be providing adult COVID-19 testing for 200 residents on April 28, 2020. Symptoms will not be required to get a test. The testing will involve using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and can be uncomfortable.

Testing will be completed for the first 200 residents who preregister at https://redcap.link/mocovidcctesting. Preregistration is required to get tested. Location and time will be provided at completion of registration. Test participants will be asked to isolate until results come back, approximately two days. This is active COVID-19 testing and not antibody testing.