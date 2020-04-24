Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Bill Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/16/2020 with typo corrections. The motion passed.

The following were approved: requisitions, sheriff to Wilmes Tire for equipment; accounts payable checks 76072-76095

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager, White Cloud Wind project newsletter, certificate of liability insurance from C&C Bridge & Concrete, Inc., claim information from MOPERM, public service commission from Evergy, MAC report for federal legislative alert, summary of settlement for March 2020.

Patton reported that Judge Doug Thomson had called to inform the commission that the court system would proceed following restrictions previously in place until May 15.

Tom Patterson, administrator and Tabitha Frank, nursing supervisor, both of Nodaway County Health, presented updates for the United States, State of Missouri, Nodaway County and surrounding counties. Numbers will likely ramp up as more testing becomes available. Patterson encouraged the commission to hold fast with the social distancing ordinance put in place until May 1. Frank stated that they have done 105 tests at Mosaic in Maryville and only 73 of those Nodaway County residents. Nodaway County is still holding at only three positive cases.

The commission were in agreement that they plan to leave the county Ordinance 2020-01 in place, ending May 1 rather than try to match it with the Governor’s Stay Home Missouri order and the City of Maryville’s shelter in place order. Burns would like to recommend to Governor Parson that we look at doing regional openings.

Also in attendance were Rex Wallace, Marilyn Jenkins, Bob Rice, Ed Walker and Kay Wilson with Nodaway News Leader. Attending via Zoom were Maryville Forum and Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension Council.

Ed Walker, Road and Bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects. A letter was drafted and sent to FEMA that the county does not require permits to replace or repair culverts. Discussed with Jeri Dearmont and Alice Schieffer, both of NWMO Regional Council of Governments, CDBG grant bridge documentation and invoices. Also discussed an invoice for the project involving Road #183 in partnership with United Electric and Worth County. A call was put in to Jim Knox with Norris Quarries regarding an invoice that was incorrect.

Jenkins, collector/treasurer spoke with the commission about a CD for the nursing home coming due on April 29. Commissioners discussed options. Stiens made a motion to renew the CD for one year. The motion passed. Discussed COVID-19 leave, should someone be in a situation and need to be quarantined or isolated. Also discussed the use tax list Tenaska provided and progress made with Enel to get their information.

Returned a call to a resident regarding Road #198 in Independence Township.

The commission spoke with Billy Mitchell of MEI regarding the elevator service agreement. Mitchell emailed a second draft of the agreement for the commission to review. Also spoke with Maryville Glass and Lock regarding the east set of doors leading into the basement. The exterior door has an issue with the handicap operator.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

At 1:20, the commission left for an inspection of a tube on Road #894 in Hughes Township, Road #773 in White Cloud Township and Road #463 in Jackson Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 4/23/2020.