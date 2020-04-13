“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of deaths in each state divided by the population of that state (deaths per capita). The pattern is very similar to last week’s map. Only eight states are above the national average. They account for 72% of the deaths. The New York epicenter is spreading to neighboring states in the Northeast. New York alone accounts for 42% of the country’s deaths. Louisiana and Washington still stand out as hotspots. The numbers in rural states are indicating a slight increase in cases and deaths over the past week.”