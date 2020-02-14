XFL Players per Capita, 2020

“The latest version of professional football got under way last weekend with the beginning of the XFL season. TV ratings and ticket sales were good for the new league that consists of eight teams. The XFL will play a 10-week schedule and 2-week playoff culminating with the championship game on April 26th. This per capita map is based on where the current 416 active roster players went to high school. Many of these players have spent time on NFL rosters and also hail from major college teams. Thus, little surprise that this spatial pattern resembles those respective football maps.”