Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board of Directors recently donated books to all county schools in honor of Thank a Farmer week.

“Popcorn Country: The Story of America’s Favorite Snack” by Cris Peterson was presented to all nine schools in the county.

“Teaching agriculture in all classrooms at all grade levels is very important to our rural way of life. Farm Bureau has many resources for teachers, home and public, on their website mofb.org/education” said Mary Beth Shipps, local FB organizer. “We even have a competitive mini-grant of $500 to promote agriculture in the classroom.”

Anyone can become a member of the organization. Membership is $30 per year, which allows for voting power on issues that the organization focuses upon as well as tremendous discounts for travel and many other benefits.

“Nodaway County Farm Bureau board works hard for our county, providing education and scholarships. Every focus the board has is geared toward helping our rural way of life grow and succeed. We encompass many areas from rural roads, corn and soybean councils, livestock issues, rural broadband access, national trade issues, property rights and agritourism. We are fighting for our big and small farmers and their neighbors,” said Shipps.