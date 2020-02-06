ESPN Top 300 Football Recruits, 2020

“Wednesday, February 5th was National Signing Day. No event garners as much media attention in the life of a young man (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the 300 top high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to Georgia & Florida indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those six states account for 153/300 or over half of the top recruits. The Southeastern Conference teams account for 40% of the top recruits.”