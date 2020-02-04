The Maryville City Council met for their second meeting January 27 with a short agenda; however Number 11 on the list was tabled.

Number 11 was an ordinance to amend the city code, eliminating the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport citizen board. There were four individuals in the gallery presently serving on that board. Those four airplane enthusiasts were seen speaking to Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland after the open meeting.

Other business items addressed by the council follows:

• Proclamation for Boy Scouts to recognize the 110th National Boy Scout Week, February 2-9, 2020.

• Accepted the municipal election for the purpose of electing the two council seats in which Rachael Martin and Ben Lipiec are currently serving. They both have signed up to be on the April 7 ballot.

• Approved User Experience Designer, owned by Jacob Heflin, Des Moines, IA, for $6,957 for the development of tourism website.

• Executed a contract to install a dump bed with American Equipment Co., Kansas City, KS, for $11,092. Only one vendor agreed to do the work.

City Manager Greg McDanel provided a report about the water situation that he titled “a deeper dive into the water issue.” He spoke about the current water treatment, gave an update on the overall system and the recreational advisory that the city staff provided, with increased monitoring and the need for a source water management plan of the runoff from “significant acreage.” He told of the creation of a 12-acre wetland at the lake’s northern creek beginnings being prepared by Missouri Conservation Department Biologist Tory Mason. He noted the improvements’ funding could come from the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park fund and even the current water sewer monies.

Heiland continued to speak to the proposed multifaceted approach of the new source water plan which the Missouri Department of Natural Resource could provide a blueprint of the plan. This could take 3-6 months.

Other topics covered by city staff included an update of the South Main project with the environmental affects; talks will begin soon with property owners. The 200 block of East Third 12-inch water main repairs are nearing completion. The South Main Street from Halsey to Lincoln improvement project will open bids in mid-February. McDanel presented the Downtown Maryville organization with three new code amendments that will advance to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission before coming back to council for adoption.