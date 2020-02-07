The annual Miss Northwest Missouri Scholarship Pageant saw several contestants for the pageant’s titles February 1 on the Northwest Missouri State University campus. Three crowns were awarded as well as the outstanding teen distinction. Kendell Misemer, board member, congratulates Locklyn Adrian, Miss Northwest 2020; Nicole Harrington, Miss Northwest Counties 2020; Briana Dinwiddie, Miss Maryville 2020; and Caroline Moots, Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen 2020; with John Clayton, board member, also congratulating.