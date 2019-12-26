“It’s that time of year for college football’s post-season individual honors. The ‘cream of the crop’ or All-Americans of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as selected by Associated Press (AP). This map displays the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Team All-Americans by their hometown state over the last three years. Six states, Texas (28), Florida (18), California (17), Georgia (15), Louisiana (13), and Ohio (11) account for 102 of the 207 or 49% of the players. The Power Five conferences accounted for 86% of the elite players. Altogether, 39 states were represented by All-Americans. Four players (punters) were from Australia.”

Geography