Frances Jean “Fran” Wilmes, 79, Maryville, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born January 22, 1940, in Albany, CA, to Floyd and Louinda Brown. She was a graduate of Berkeley High School.

On May 10, 1959, she married Marvin A. Auffert. He preceded her in death April 15, 1984. She married Alfred Wilmes on November 30, 1985, in Parnell.

Memorial Mass was Monday, December 23 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

