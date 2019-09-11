The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats will play their home opener this Saturday with Washburn.

Last year, the Cats ranked 7th nationally out of 166 Division II teams with an average attendance of 7,727 per home game.

This map of 2018 average home attendance indicates the Midwest (MO, KS) represented by the MIAA Conference had three teams among the highest 10 teams. Pittsburg State ranked 4th (8,715) while Central Missouri ranked 9th (7,061).

Morehouse led all teams with an average attendance of 12,037 per game.