The Maryville Farmers Market announces several upcoming events.

The Saturday, September 14 market will have blood pressure screenings available at the Fourth and Buchanan streets location.

On Saturday, September 21, the market is moving to Dot Family Farms, located at 25371 Highway 46, Maryville, to be a part of Rust Under the Stars. The farmers market vendors will be set up outside of the event, so consumers won’t have an admission fee to buy nutritious fresh produce.

The Farmers Market will move back to the Fourth and Buchanan location for September 28 and will extend its selling season to include Saturdays, October 5 and 12.

The farmers market runs from 7:30 am to noon each week.