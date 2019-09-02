The Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) or the major college season is in full swing this weekend.

The FBS consists of 129 teams with an average attendance of 41,509 per home game last season. Michigan led with 110,737 fans. The other teams that averaged over 100,000 fans were in this order: Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU.

The Big Ten and SEC conferences make up 22 percent of the FBS teams but account for almost 40 percent of the attendance. The Deep South boasts 10 teams among the top 15 in attendance.