Marvin A. Henggeler, 83, Maryville, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, September 3 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Maintenance Fund.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.