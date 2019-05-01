The NFL Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 254 players over seven rounds, representing 40 states and two countries.

This per capita map displays The ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South producing the greatest number of elite football players. Two conferences, the SEC (25 percent) and the Big Ten (16 percent), accounted for 41 percent of the players drafted. The New England states are virtually void of such caliber players.

Five Division II players were selected in this year’s draft.