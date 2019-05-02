The Nodaway News Leader’s Sixth Annual Photo Contest is now underway.

“It’s always a high point when we begin receiving photograph entries in our exclusive photo contest,” Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner, said. “The quality of the photos overall has increased each year as have the numbers of entries. The talent of many Northwest Missourians overwhelms me every year. I am positive this year will be no different.”

The entry submission deadline is 5 pm, Friday, May 31. The NNL is requesting an 8×10 photograph and a digital copy either on a USB drive or emailed to nnl@nodawaynews.com.

There are five categories – people, places, nature, black & white and digital enhancement with two divisions by age – 18 and older and 17 and younger. Each entrant is limited to one photo per category.

The NNL is requesting photos not be digitally or otherwise enhanced or altered except for the digital enhancement category. Also, it is requested the prints not be matted or framed. Remember both a print copy and a digital copy of each submission is requested.

Prizes will be awarded. First place in each division and category will receive $20, with second and third places receiving certificates. The Grand Prize Winner will receive $100 in Maryville Chamber Bucks.

Winners will be announced in July with the winning photographs to be displayed at the Nodaway News Leader.

All entrants grant NNL the right to use their photographs in future advertisements, displays, publications and social media.

For more information, call 660.562.4747 or email nnl@nodawaynews.com.