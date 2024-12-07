Gary Lee Moses, 81, Clarinda, IA, died Sunday, November 17, 2024.

He was born December 19, 1942, in Maryville to Charles Leslie Moses and Faye Younger Moses. He grew up in Elmo, graduating with the class of 1960.

On October 29, 1962, he married Lola Lu Lemert at the Methodist Church in Bedford, IA.

Mr. Moses worked for construction for a short time and then began delivering for Butter Nut Bread, which was later known as Old Home. He also had a side business of commercial and residential painting. After over 30 years of running the delivery routes, he retired in 1993.

Graveside funeral services were Friday, November 22. Burial was in Clarinda Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda.