Donna Kay Stutesman Auffert, 83, Parnell, died Friday, November 29, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born March 4, 1941, in Parnell, to Donald Enis and Vesta May Killam Stutesman.

On June 30, 1958, she married Charles Gregory Auffert in Parnell. He preceded her in death December 20, 2010.

Mrs. Auffert was a farm wife and had worked for Eveready, Maryville.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Auxiliary.

Mrs. Auffert’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Parnell. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway Nursing Home.

