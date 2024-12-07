Best Brands Plus offers practical gifts

By Kathryn Rice

Best Brands Plus Owner Cliff McNair says this Christmas will be practical with people purchasing items they can use.

McNair’s store has the sales floor and warehouse brimming with appliances. He also receives weekly trucks from GE and every two weeks from Frigidaire to make sure the store is well-stocked with practical gifts.

“It might be a good thing to replace a washer or dryer which is on its last leg,” McNair said. “This is a gift for the whole family.”

Best Brands also carries Sun Heat heaters, an American-made company which has been in business for 50 years. The heaters put out more BTUs per watt than a furnace and allow zone-heating in the home while keeping the furnace thermostat turned low.

TVs have been getting bigger over the years. Best Brands has 65-and-70-inch TVs in stock which McNair believes will be a hot item if the Chiefs keep winning.

Electronics Technician Ben Clowdus has been restoring vintage stereo systems which have a record player and radio with speakers. McNair says those are excellent for playing Christmas music, have better quality than new and are a bargain beginning at $120 to purchase.

The Naxa portable CD/cassette boom box is only $69.99. DVD players are also in stock.

While shopping at the Maryville retail business, check out the “Hot Gift Table” with new markdowns and items changing each week.

“You don’t have to throw things away, it can be repaired,” McNair said about his repair service. This is an option to keep items out of the landfills.

Ready to help you with your electronic and appliance needs are Clint Stiens, appliance technician; Samuel Clowdus, appliance installer and warehouse; Scott Bray, computer technician, doing repair and upgrades; along with Ben Clowdus, and owners, Cliff and his wife, Virginia McNair.

Best Brands Plus is located at 2605 South Main Street, Maryville. The phone numbers are 660.582.2815 or 660.582.5055. Holiday hours are 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday.