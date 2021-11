Volunteers at First United Methodist Church, Maryville, worked several days to prepare for a special Thanksgiving ChOW community meal on November 17. The church averages 280 delivery and drive-thru meals each week but were preparing 500 for the special holiday menu. Assisting with the pans of dressing were Chuck McIntosh, Christie Ross, Nathan Barnes, LeDonna McIntosh, Jessie Ridenour, Teresa Jacoby, Jim Jacoby and Mike O’Neal.