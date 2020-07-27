The Maryville City Council, in partnership with the Maryville R-II School District, will be holding a free mask distribution drive-thru event on Wednesday, July 29th from 4 to 6 pm. The event will be held at the Maryville Middle School circle drive located at 525 S. Hills Drive. Each vehicle will receive one (1), fifty (50) count box of disposable face coverings (while supplies last).

On July 22, 2020, the City of Maryville approved Ordinance No. 8288 requiring face coverings in public during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Face coverings and social distancing mandates are mitigation efforts to protect public health, keep businesses open, and allow education to continue.

For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit www.cdc.gov.