Barnard Historical Society leaders gathered July 20 to prepare for the July 26 Depot Museum opening that debuted the reprinting of the Barnard Centennial Book. The society, which organized in 1984, is led by Jeff Cotter, photographer; Rex Watson, vice president/treasurer; Deb Snyder, secretary and Mike Walker, president. The reprinting of the 146-page book includes several photographs of current Barnard sites as well as the senior photos of the South Nodaway Class of 2020. The cost is $20 for the keepsake edition of the town’s 150 years of history. Rush Printing, Maryville, published the book with Barnard native and Rush’s owner, Kay Wilson, penning a preface. The commemorative edition is available at the museum, Rush Printing and Nodaway News Leader, both in Maryville. The museum, that has acquired several photos from the American Legion O’Howell Strader Post 102 closing, wasopen to the public from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, July 26 and then again the fourth Sunday of August and September. Private viewing appointments may be made by calling any of the officers, Walker, 816.262.4814; Watson, 660.541.0776 or Snyder, 660.541.2480.