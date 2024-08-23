Francis P. Durbin, 82, Savannah, died Thursday, August 15, 2024.

He was born June 28, 1942, in Maryville, to Julius and Odilia Walter Durbin.

On November 28, 1964, he married Rosalie Devers.

Mr. Durbin was a farmer in the Conception Jct area most of his life.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer firefighter.

Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, August 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Savannah. Interment was in Conception Abbey Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

