Dean Heflin, 84, Pickering, died Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the St. Luke’s Hospice in Kansas City.

He was born July 24, 1940, in Maryville, to Martin and Ogle McKee Heflin. He was a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School.

On July 11, 1987, he married Darlene K. McCauley in Ottawa, KS. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2024.

Mr. Heflin was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church and the Missouri Valley Gem and Mineral Society.

Services will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 26 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Orrsburg Cemetery, Orrsburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, August 25 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Charles Stanley Ministries.

