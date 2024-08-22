Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/15/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk Fee Report for July 2024; 911 Consolidation payments for June and July to the City of Maryville.

Accounts Payable: Checks #84867-84872

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: receipt for payment on Invoice 4 for BRO-074(65), Sales Tax/Use Tax/Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax reports through July 2024.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that included July.

Reviewed and approved a proposal from Maryville Glass and Lock Co., Inc. for repairing the main door ADA handicap operator motor at the Administration Center. Also contacted Maryville Glass and Lock regarding a previously reviewed estimate to replace a door on the Courthouse. The project was approved to proceed.

Signed a Right of Way Clearance Certification Statement and sent it back to Larry Jacobson with Snyder and Associates.

A soft match trade agreement was signed and returned to Carroll County. The trade is to purchase $400,000 in credit funds for $260,000 cash.

Reviewed a proposal from The Waldinger Corporation for water line piping. A message was left with Kyle Vulgamott, who had sent the proposal.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #338 in Nodaway Township and tubes on Roads #36, #51, #49 and #23 in Lincoln Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Thomas Shifflet, Thomas’ Lawn Care about grounds maintenance for the fall. Inspected the roof of the Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/22/2024.