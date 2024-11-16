Fr. Rene “Jerome Delano” Guesnier, OSB, 91, Conception, died Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary, Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born April 18, 1933, in Seward, KS, to Joseph A. and Vina Marie Rickert Guesnier.

He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 3, 1957, and was ordained September 21, 1961. He became a chaplain in the United States Army in 1967 and remained there until 1987. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was deployed twice to Vietnam and other places throughout the world. After retiring from active duty, he served as pastor or associate pastor in several parishes, including in his hometown of Seward.

Since 2018 he had resided in the Abbey Infirmary.

He is survived by his monastic community and his brother, Joseph (Della) Guesnier, Great Bend, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vespers of the Faithful Departed were prayed on Friday, November 8 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday, November 9 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.