Betty Jean Ginther, 63, Stanberry, died Friday, November 8, 2024, at her home.

She was born December 6, 1960, in Maryville, to William and Marie Agnes Jensen Schwebach.

On July 14, 1979, she married Ronald Ginther at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. He survives of the home.

Mrs. Ginther worked at the Printery House at Conception, the post office, and bookkeeping for St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She was also a self-employed screen printer of T-shirts and did embroidery work.

She was involved in the community betterment, the historical society and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry.

Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry was held Tuesday, November 12. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception Jct.

