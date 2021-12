James Everett Miller, 74, Sheridan, died Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; son, Joshua and Erin Miller; daughters, Cherlyn and Nick Barmann and Megan Miller; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 14 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial was in Isadora Cemetery near Grant City.