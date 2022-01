The West Nodaway Food Pantry is open to people living in the school district from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays, January 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the First Christian Church, Third and Ballard, Burlington Jct. There is also a food drop at 5 pm, Wednesdays, January 12 and 26.

There are no income guidelines but it is requested individuals only use the pantry when in need. Two visits are allowed per month. The food drop does not count toward the pantry visits.