Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/28/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Approved: Inventory disposal forms from the prosecuting attorney’s office

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; county commission to MTE for emergency purchase for server.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: FEMA PA-07-MO-4451-RPA-0044 email

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed work the crew has been doing.

Cyber and privacy insurance applications reviewed, signed and returned for Hutchinson Insurance.

A call was put in to Robin Davison, Northwest Region Council of Governments, to discuss the Household Hazardous Waste program for 2022-23.

The commission reviewed information on emergency server upgrades with input from Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton. Walk made a motion for emergency purchase of a Dell server from MTE with software due to multiple failures. The motion passed.

The commission reviewed 2021 revenue numbers as provided by Jenkins.

Burns made a motion to accept the bid as presented by DocuLock, LLC for scanning and archiving. The motion passed. STAT Informatic Solutions did not provide a bid in the format requested and a bid from Information Management & Securities, LLC was thrown out as it was not received by the opening bid time advertised.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected a cement box located on Road #875 in Hughes Township, a tube on Road #824 in Monroe Township, Road #930 in White Cloud Township and bridges on Roads #521 and 524 in Green Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission discussed Cost of Living Adjustments for 2022. No decision was reached.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/4/2022.