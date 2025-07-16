The Clearmont City Council met June 17 and held further discussions over the water billing system.

Water Clerk Dianna Logan reported that the new drop box has been installed at her residence at 422 South Pine, and is now operational. Minor system bugs are still being addressed, but the billing system is functional. Logan also requested that the council establish clear guidelines for when delayed water bill payments must be made in full. She recommended that this information be shared with residents via the city’s Facebook page and through direct correspondence.

Mowing at the lagoon has been completed, but the pivot system still needs to be connected. A ditch was cleaned on Sycamore Street. The city staff still needs to follow up with MoDOT to ensure a stop sign is replaced.