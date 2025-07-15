Downtown Maryville invites community members to participate in our Summer Clean-Up Day, scheduled from 7:30 to 9:30 am, Saturday, July 19.

A backup date is set for Saturday, July 26 in case of inclement weather.

Volunteers will gather at the Downtown Pocket Park, located at the corner of Third and Main Streets, by 7:30 am. Clean-up activities will include picking up litter, pulling weeds and other beautification tasks throughout the downtown area.

This event offers a great opportunity to show community pride, support our local revitalization efforts and help maintain the charm of our historic downtown. All supplies will be provided and volunteers of all ages are welcome to join.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact Kim Mildward, president and design committee chair of Downtown Maryville, at 660.582.9671 or projectmanager@nodaway.biz.