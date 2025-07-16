By Morgan Guyer

The local Trojanettes softball organization established out of Maitland has been around since 1986, and is still going strong decades later.

David Carroll has been a coach for 54 years, but is still as invested with the teams’ success as he was when he started.

“I enjoy seeing the girls improve and the team coming together over time. I really love seeing the competitive nature of the game. It’s great seeing the girls being taught a certain part of the game and then it clicks and they perform on the field,” Carroll said.

The program currently has eight teams and has grown as the girls’ softball interest has increased over the years. The teams have found their usual success over this year’s summer so far.

The 18 and under team has a record of 23-8, while the 16 and under team has a record of 17-9 with one player from the Nodaway County. The 15 and under group is 24-14 with five Nodaway County girls. There are currently two 12 and under Trojanette squads, and they both have a record of 19-10 and a total of 10 Nodaway County girls between them. The Trojanettes also have a 10 and under team at 17-15, and an 8 and under team that is 22-10. Their 9 and under squad is currently in their first year as a team.

Watch for photos of the teams, cutlines of their names and the teams’ season stats in a future Nodaway News Leader when their seasons are completed.