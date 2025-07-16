Now through the month of July, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual awards.

These awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet on September 18. Anyone, regardless of Chamber affiliation may make nominations by emailing chamber@maryvillechamber.com with the following information: nominator’s name and contact information, the award name, the nominee’s name and contact information, rationale and relevant details for the nomination.

The Chamber presents multiple awards to honor both individuals and organizations contributing to the greater good of the Maryville community. For some, Chamber membership is not required.

The Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award honors an individual demonstrating volunteerism, community service beyond workplace expectations, and/or leadership in nonprofit, civic, or charitable organizations.

The Community Service Award honors a group or organization which has either sponsored a community service project providing immediate relief or made a long-lasting impact for those needing additional assistance.

The 5 Under 35 Awards are presented to five Nodaway County residents under the age of 35 with notable achievements.

Chamber membership, either individual or of employer, is required for the President’s Spearhead Award. This is presented to an individual demonstrating exemplary support in the attainment of Chamber goals, active participation in Chamber activities, and excellence in the business community.