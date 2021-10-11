Northwest Missouri State University’s Visiting Writers Series hosts Robert Long Foreman and Stefanie Wortman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion.

The event is free and open to the public.

Long Foreman is the recipient of a Pushcart prize for fiction and has published stories and essays in Kenyon Review Online, Crazyhorse, AGNI and elsewhere. His short fiction collection, “I Am Here to Make Friends<https://sundress- publications.square.site/ product/i-am-here-to-make- friends-by-robert-long- foreman/102?cs=true&cst=custom >,” is available from Sundress Publications, and his first novel, “Weird Pig<http://www.semopress.com/ books/weird-pig/#:~:text=%E2% 80%9CWeird%20Pig%20is%20that% 20rarest%20of%20beasts%2C%20a, be%20proud%2C%20if%20they% 20weren%E2%80%99t%20already% 20so%20dead.>,” is available through Southeast Missouri State University Press. For more information, visit www.robertlongforeman.com<http ://www.robertlongforeman.com/> .

Wortman’s poems and essays have appeared in the Boston Review, American Poetry Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, Copper Nickel and The Laurel Review, among other publications. A resident of Kansas City, Missouri, her poetry collection, “In the Permanent Collection<https://untpress. unt.edu/catalog/wortman-in- the-permanent-collection/>,” was selected for the Vassar Miller Prize and published by the University of North Texas Press.

The event will also include a reading by Daniel Biegelson<https:// danielbiegelson.com/>, a senior instructor in Northwest’s Department of Language, Literature and Writing and the director of the Visiting Writers Series. Biegelson is the author of “Of Being Neighbors,” published by Ricochet Editions, and the chapbook “Only the Borrowed Light,” published by VERSE.

The Visiting Writers Series promotes creativity, diversity and freedom of expression. It is designed to further and enrich Northwest’s core educational mission.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press, and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing sponsor the series.

For more information, contact Biegelson at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu<mailto: dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu> or 660.562.1266.