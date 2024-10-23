At the October 10 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council accepted Alderman Kim Fetterer’s resignation which was approved and swore-in resident Tommy Wilmes to finish Fetterer’s term until April 2026.

Assistant City Clerk Laura Stark was approved through a resolution to access the small utility billing software program through the Missouri Rural Water Association.

Ordinance #Animal-Oct 2024 was approved with changes to Section 100.30 Leashing requirements; Section 100.80-A Number of Animals Permitted with up to six dogs or cats; Section 100.100 Penalty; Section 100.120 Barking or Vicious Dogs; and Section 100.140: this ordinance will have RSMO 578.024 and 579.009 attached.

Ordinance #2024-POS-B Regulating the Parking on the Streets of the City of Skidmore was approved.

The ordinance #2024 Cemeteries was tabled until the November meeting.

Mayor Teresa Carter shared a letter from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust where the trustees approved the change of the $15,000 grant from purchasing playground equipment for the Little People’s Park to purchasing the equipment for the Skidmore ball field park. The city has until March 31, 2025 to match the funds.

The change was made because Carter has several large donations that will be made if the playground equipment is moved to the ball field. Discussion was held on what the intentions for the Little People’s Park were. Fetterer suggested making it into a parking lot. Steve Day said the park will continue to be maintained.

The city council is still looking into lights at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Carter said people were not returning calls on the city’s insurance review and the purchase of a soda pop machine.

City Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner has completed his class, mowing is about done and he will start on the streets.

McClure, the company working on the sewer project, has met with the city. Another bond issue may be necessary.