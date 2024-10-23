At the October 14 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract with MTE Office Center, Maryville, was approved for furniture, fixtures and equipment to be used for the Mozingo Visitor’s Center which is nearing completion.

The total cost of the bid is $21,471.83, and will include desks, chairs, cabinets, conference tables, retail display cabinets, etc.

Accepted a request to hold the Laura Street Baptist Church Fall Festival Event was approved to take place from 8 am to 2 pm on October 26. South Laura from Thompson to First Street will be closed, as well as South Mattie from Thompson to First Street.

The council also approved adopting the strategic goals for the city for the 2025 fiscal year. Those goals are: efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor; enhance downtown revitalization efforts; finance and construct a new water treatment plant; invest in infrastructure and facilities; and plan for Maryville’s future.

A change order number 1 for $37,290.90 with Keller Construction Company, St. Joseph, was approved for the asphalt mill and overlay project was accepted. The change order adjusts quantities for under-runs with fewer wedge and patch tons required, and also includes full depth patching at First and Frederick and First and Newton, as well as the Main Boat Ramp at Mozingo.

A contract with Knapheide Truck Equipment Center, Kansas City, for the purchase and installation of a new steel service body for a public works department vehicle was accepted. The public works department recently acquired a 2025 Chevy Silverado fleet vehicle. The department has a need to install a steel service body for maintenance operations. The cost will be $16,114.

Also authorized was a contract with SePRO Corporation, Whitakers, NC, for the purchase of SeClear Algaecide and Water Quality Enhancer for Mozingo Lake. Staff recommends testing 4,400 gallons of SeClear. The total cost is $57,772.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. The RFQ’s for laborshed and childcare studies have been received. There were seven proposals that have now been narrowed down to three, and interviews are scheduled for those firms. One bid has been received for the construction of a community hangar at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. McDanel expects a contract and recommendation soon for the council to vote on.