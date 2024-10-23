October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville employs two mammography technologists: Megan Auffert and Teresa Davison.

Davison has been a technologist since 2007.

“I decided to become a mammographer for the same reason I chose a career in radiology, to help people. I soon learned the impact a mammo tech can have on patients’ lives is immense,” says Davison. “The opportunity to build meaningful relationships with patients over time is a unique reward that brings a sense of strong commitment to the people who trust us with their care. I love being able to connect and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Auffert has been a technologist since 2011.

“When I was a teenager I discovered a breast lump that ended up needing surgically removed so I have been through different aspects of breast care as a patient,” says Auffert. “At that time going into the imaging profession I felt mammography was where I needed to be. I enjoy being able to take care of patients and help them through what can be a scary and emotional experience.”

To schedule a mammogram, call 660.562.7907. Mammograms can also be scheduled at our For the Girls event on Wednesday, October 23. The event is from 4 to 7 pm at Willow + Elm on the northside of the Downtown Maryville square.