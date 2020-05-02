Ferluknat Farms’ Sew Strong Together mask project has increased its goal to 10,000 face masks, Owner Holly Kay Cronk said. All of the kits to reach that number have been created. Jane Schieber, Cronk and Charyti Jackson share a laugh as they work on the finishing touches for the masks.

The shipping of the 5,000th mask will be done by May 10. Cronk and volunteers are spending $50 a day shipping the masks to hospices, a Kansas City rehab unit, healthcare provider agencies in St. Joseph, individuals and more. The April 27 mail had three requests from individuals who had read about the project in “Missouri Farmer Today.”

Of the 50 plus seamstresses, 20 have produced a large number, including Pam Euler with 500, Janet Medsker, over 500, Nicky Comstock with 450 and “the Mount Moriah ladies” who just picked up 60 kits and will have produced 3,100 masks when they complete them.

Donations may be made in person or mail a check to 805 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468, or PayPal or Venmo using the email, sewstrongtogether@gmail.com.