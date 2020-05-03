Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces that all 98 individuals that participated in the Nodaway County Community Testing Clinic on April 28th, 2020 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Nodaway County Health Department would like to extend their appreciation to all those who chose to participate in the Community Testing Clinic. Our testing site was part of a wider testing effort by the State of Missouri to provide improved surveillance data.

Nodaway County Health Department would also like to thank the following partner agencies that helped to facilitate our Community Testing Clinic: Lesley Schulte-Regional Planner, Christy Forney-Nodaway County Emergency Management Director, MOSAIC Medical Center-Maryville, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Maryville High School, Missouri National Guard, Tri-County Health Department, Holt County Health Department, NWMSU Police, and Maryville Public Safety.