ESPN Top 300 Football Recruits, 2022.

February 2nd was National Signing Day. This year, it may have taken a backseat to the Olympics and Super Bowl, but no event garners as much media attention in the life of a young person (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the 300 top high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to Georgia indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those seven states account for 157/300 or over half of the top recruits. The SEC garnered 34% of the top recruits and the Power 5 Conferences accounted for 96% of the recruits.