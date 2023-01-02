Jefferson students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade gathered around the 700 canned food items that will be donated to the food pantry in Stanberry. The students also performed 83 acts of kindness witnessed by teachers.

As part of the Christmas kindness challenge, Elementary Principal Caden Farnan said he would kiss a pig if the students obtained the 500 cans goal. When the students surpassed the goal, Farnan said he would wear red lipstick to kiss the pig if 600 cans was reached. The next goal was 700 cans.