Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/22/22. The motion passed.

Approved: 911 Telephone Tax payment to City of Maryville for November and December 2022; ARPA payment packet.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from a landowner re: road abandonment.

Walker reported that he adjusted the North exterior door at the Administration Center. A call was put in to Coenen Electric to hook the exterior lights back up on the Courthouse.

Lynette Harbin, director at Big Brothers Big Sisters, presented numbers to the commission and a request, $5,000, to be considered in the FY2023 budget.

A landowner in Nodaway Township discussed the process of road closures.

A county road construction procedure was drafted to be used with road reconstruction and new construction process for CART rock.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, met with the commission to discuss a personnel issue.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jenkins, along with Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, came in to discuss a personnel issue.

Independence Township Trustee Philip Auffert stopped in to discuss CART Rock and a road for potential reconstruction in 2023.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/29/2022.