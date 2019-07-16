Starting at 7:30 am on Saturday, July 20, the Maryville Farmers Market will be held at the First United Methodist Church parking lot at Second and Buchanan streets.

The move is to facilitate the Nodaway County Fair parade which will begin at 9:30 am and travel from College Avenue to West Fourth Street to Buchanan and end at West Second Street.

On Saturday, July 27, the Farmers Market will return to its normal location in the parking lot at Buchanan and Fourth streets. The market on the last Saturday of the month features “flea market” vendors.

For more information, contact Sam Mason at 816.392.3381.