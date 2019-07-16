The Parnell community turned out to enjoy the varied activities at the annual Parnell Duck Race and Festival on July 13 and 14. Warm temperatures did not deter the festivities at the tree-shaded city parks.



The parade grand marshal was Donna Auffert who has lived around the Parnell area her whole life.

Little Mr. and Miss Parnell rode atop the fire truck during the parade. Maddy Faustlin, Little Mr. Jaxson Burns, Khloe Burns and Little Miss Charlie Welch were ready to wave and throw candy to parade viewers. Jaxson is the son of Jarrold and Ciara Burns. Charlie is the daughter of Rex and Michelle Welch.

Kelly Stiens and his four-year-old daughter, Regan, drove their Allis Chalmers D14 tractor along the parade route.